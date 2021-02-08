Black-owned businesses to support for Valentine’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and February is also Black History Month! Here’s a list of different Black-owned businesses you can support for your Valentine’s Day meal or gifts for your partner.

ADORE ADORN

Adore Adorn offers beautiful jewelry meant to last years and be passed on as heirlooms. Each piece pulls from history, legacy, and more. It’s also a woman-owned business!

Price range: $95–$2,150

TAL & BERT

If your loved one is a plant lover (which, let’s be real, many of us bought plants in 2020), this next store is perfect! The couple-owned company Tal & Bert is based out of Pittsburgh and makes beautiful planters that combine raw natural minerals and industrial concrete.

Price range: $28–$90

MENTED COSMETICS

Have a make-up lover in your life? Mented Cosmetics is woman-owned, paraben-free, vegan, nontoxic AND cruelty-free! Plus, their products are affordable. They also have a Valentine’s Day special going on right now through February 9th at 11:59pm so hurry!

Price range: $12–$50

INBOOZE COCKTAIL KITS

This one is a local company right in Grandville! InBooze creates cocktail kits made from dehydrated fruits, veggies, spices and herbs to infuse your drinks! Each packet is strong enough to infuse up to 10 cocktails, you just need to add alcohol. You can purchase their kits on their Etsy shop.

Price range: $2–$48

HYDE & PARK CO.

Most people agree that relaxing is one of their favorite activities. Treat someone you love to a spa day at home with these amazing candles from Hyde & Park Co! Soothing smells that aren’t overpowering with a sleek, simple candle design! Shop their full collection here.

Price range: $16–$22

RED BAY COFFEE

Red Bay Coffee provides you with the beans AND the brewing tools you need to make a perfect cup of coffee, perfect for a Valentine’s Day gift that will keep on giving!

Price range: $19–$149

BLACK CALDER BREWING

If you and your loved one are big on craft beer, check out the newly-opened Black Calder Brewing right here in Grand Rapids! You can pick up their beers to go or get them delivered, if you are in a certain zip code.

Price range: $18-$20

LAYZE GIRL DESIGNS

Want to support a small business this Valentine’s Day? You can get cute, handmade, unique cards from Layze Girl Designs on Etsy!

Price range: $4–$30.25

DADDY PETE’S BBQ

If you are craving local BBQ this holiday weekend, place a to-go order at Daddy Pete’s BBQ! They have award-winning food and even a whole plant-based menu.

Price range: $3-$50

BEAUTIFULLY BAMBOO

Beautifully Bamboo Tea is a great gift, especially for cold Michigan winters! The tea is packed with ingredients meant to support healthy skin, hair and nails! They also have other bamboo-based products to choose from, if tea isn’t your thing.

Price range: $12-$25

Want more? Buzzfeed has a list of nation-wide companies to support and ExperienceGR.com has a full list of Grand Rapids Black-owned restaurants!