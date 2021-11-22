Beware of hearing aid scams using these tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If a deal on a hearing aid device sounds too good to be true, it probably is! Scamming isn’t a new emerging crime the sale of faulty hearing aids is on the rise. Michigan’s attorney general is warning consumers to be aware of selling phony devices over the counter.

How do I know if a hearing aid is phony?

If you discover an over-the-counter hearing aid, do not purchase the device. The FDA has not approved the sale of OTC aids.



How do I go about finding an authentic hearing aid?



Our hearing expert, Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care services, recommends setting up an appointment with an audiologist to receive a new device.

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care).