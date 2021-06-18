Bell’s Brewery releases Seneca Village beer to celebrate Juneteenth

A photo shows the packaging of Seneca Village 12oz bottle. Seneca Village is a Black IPA with an ABV of 6.19%. Photo provided by Bell’s Brewery.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Bell’s Brewery is excited to reveal the latest addition to its Celebration Series, which honors Black and African American employees, commemorates Juneteenth, and celebrates the ongoing pursuit of justice and equality for Black Americans.

It’s called Seneca Village, a Black IPA with an ABV of 6.19%, and was brewed, to call “attention to the story of the 19th-century village of the same name,” Bell’s staff said. In addition, this sixth beer designed and brewed in-house will shed light on often overlooked parts of American history.

“About 1,600 residents, mostly African American landowners, were displaced through eminent domain to create Central Park in New York City.” Bells Brewery.

Jay Maddock, Equity and Inclusion Specialist, released an official statement regarding the importance of highlighting this portion of American history.

“Stories of thriving and flourishing African American communities like Seneca Village, the Greenwood District in Tulsa (Oklahoma), and Gullah Island are left out of the spotlight. This committee of Bell’s employees wanted to specifically bring attention to a part of American history that deserves more attention than it has received in the past.” Jay Maddock, Equity and Inclusion Specialist at Bell’s Brewery

The release of this Seneca Village also coincides with Juneteenth, a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in Texas, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation signage in 1862.

Bell’s staff specifically selected Juneteenth as the tapping date because of its significance.

“This event and beer incorporate several educational components, which hopefully helps drive efforts to better educate and understand the plight and circumstances faced historically by black and African Americans,” Demetrius Goodale, Bell’s Warehouse Manager, said. “Although this event is meant as a celebration, one of the desired outcomes is to also challenge those who participate, to begin to value and recognize the significance that improved opportunities and inclusion from underrepresented groups have at all levels of society.” Demetrius Goodale, Warehouse Manager at Bell’s Brewery

How to purchase Seneca Village:

A photo shows at Seneca Village 12oz bottle. Seneca Village is a Black IPA with an ABV of 6.19%. Photo provided by Bell’s Brewery.

Purchase Seneca Village in 6-packs of 12 oz. bottles at Bell’s General store in downtown Kalamazoo and on tap at the Eccentric Café on June 19th at noon. Specialty foods and other merchandise will also be available to buy.

QR codes on the beer label and at the Café event will help direct those looking to learn more.

Additional Juneteenth events hosted by Bell’s Brewery:

Tune in to “Farms, Resorts, and Nightclubs: Black Autonomy and Southwest Michigan,” a free virtual event highlighting national traditions created by Black Americans in Southwest Michigan.

Date: Friday, June 25th

Time: 4 PM

Registration: Bells Brewery (list-manage.com)