The hard facts: why cleaning your makeup brushes is a MUST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Hey Girlfriend! You can achieve good makeup without great tools. So… be kind to your make-up brushes and be sure to clean them regularly. Washing your brushes will rid them of dirt, oils and bacteria that can build up over time and become harmful for the skin. In essence, dirty brushes can cause breakouts and skin blemishes in a short period of time. Given that, all beauty queens should washing their make-up brushes at least once a month.

Here are a few tips and tricks to prevent wear and tear on your beauty brushes and save you from unnecessary break outs. Check it out:

Consider using a daily brush cleaner. If you go this route is still important t clean your brushes regularly with a good cleaning shampoo.

For simple and easy deep cleansing try using Makeup Brush Wipes. I love the convenience of the wipes. It’s quick, easy and can get you out of a pinch fast. I like the Beauty Intuition Wipes which are deep cleansing, fast-drying and super affordable at only $2 per pack.

Invest in a cosmetic Brush cleansing mat. Mats are reasonably proceed and can be found almost anywhere in your local beauty aisle. For creative designs and bright colors, check the aisle at stores like Marshall’s, TJ Maxx and Burlington Stores.

Buy make-up brush shampoo and clean your brushes and tools at least once a month. And if for some reason, you can’t access your favorite brush cleanser, a great hair shampoo you love is a simple and plain substitute.

Here are a few simple steps to help you understand how to wash your make-up brushes...

Wet the bristles with lukewarm water. Place a drop of makeup brush cleanser or soap into the palm of your hand. Gently massage the tips of the bristles in your palm. Rinse the bristles. Squeeze out the excess moisture with a clean towel. Reshape the brush head. Lay flat to dry overnight.

Ensure your brushes are thoroughly cleansed and keep your skin and bristles beautiful with these super important steps. Properly cleaning your make-up brushes, sponges and tools is the best way to make sure your skin is free and clear of topical impurities that are a direct result of applying make-up. The build-up of daily grime will cause, breakouts, congestion and skin irritation which can have some lasting long-term effects on your skin. Love your skin and your tools, your face will thank you!