Pack Elephant Winter Care Pack - your new beauty must have

Posted: Feb 14, 2019

Updated: Feb 14, 2019 02:18 PM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Baby its cold outside and we should definitely warm things up with hot products from Pack Elephant!

What if you could redefine and design your winter beauty regimen with amazing local products in a single package? Well… now you can have it your way with Pack Elephant. This is a great “market place where you can find and buy sustainable products made near you”.  They create experiences with gifts made by talented community makers. But the best part about it is that you get to find, buy and enjoy LOCAL! Yup, all of their offerings are “artisanal and unique, handcrafted and manufactured, all within driving distance.

I had a chance to enjoy a Winter Care pack curated just for me by the creative geniuses at Pack Elephant. My box was a cute little package that contained many outstanding Bath & Body products like Chamomile Loofah Soap from Maggie Ann Soap Co., KOKI Margarita Body Scrub, Fox Naturals Bergamot & Grapefruit Face Toner and HC Lather Co. Coconut Milk Bath just to name a few. As an added bonus when you build a pack as a gift for yourself or someone else, it will include a darling branded tote bag, a personalized note and delivery service. It just doesn’t get any better than that! Not to mention the fact that you can choose locally made items across Bath & Body, Home, Kitchen, Gourmet Snacks & Drinks and a Novelty category. This box packs a punch of beautiful, endless possibilities.

You should also know that the Pack Elephant Winter Care Pack is reasonably priced. Right now on their website, a Lemongrass Bath Bomb is only $6.00 and in these frigid temperatures, a nice warm bath is just what the doctor ordered for women on the move. Because you are the designer, you can spend as little or as much as you’d like on handcrafted beauty goodies. It’s a win, win! So the next time you wanna treat yourself, you can also support a local maker in the process.

For more information on the Winter Care Pack and this awesome opportunity to look and feel your very best, please visit them online at www.packelephant.com.

