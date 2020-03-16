Battle Creek Native Awarded ‘No Kid Hungry’s Breakfast Hero Award’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As part of Women’s History Month, we’re highlighting exceptional individuals who are making positive impacts across West Michigan!

Stephanie Slingerland is one of many women working diligently to give back to their community. As a proud native of Battle Creek, Mich., and Director of Philanthropy and Social Impact at the Kellogg Company, Stephanie has made a strong commitment to improving the lives of numerous children in local schools.

Stephanie Slingerland

In the United States, 1 in 7 children faces hunger every year. Food scarcity can drastically impact a child’s ability to perform well in school, because they may lack the energy to properly learn throughout the day.

In order to combat this issue, the No Kid Hungry’s Powered by Breakfast initiative was established to raise critical awareness of this societal issue and to provide children with resources that will help them reach their full potential.

As part of National School Breakfast Week (March 1-7), Kellogg served as a sponsor to the No Kid Hungry campaign, raising over $4.5 million to provide thousands of children with a healthy school breakfast.

Stephanie has grown the partnership year after year, and has spearheaded numerous promotions, campaigns, and events that have raised critical funds to provide children with substantial school resources.

Due to her exceptional work, Stephanie was recognized as one of seven winners of this year’s No Kid Hungry 2020 Breakfast Hero contest. She was awarded for using her voice to build awareness on child hunger, enacting smart policy, raising funds, and going above and beyond to ensure that children in America are Powered by Breakfast!

credit: gettyimages

In addition to receiving this award, No Kid Hungry granted Fruitport High School in Fruitport, Mich. with a $1,000 donation Stephanie’s name.

Congratulations, Stephanie!

To learn more about this initiative, and to join the effort to end child hunger and poverty, visit NoKidHungry.org.