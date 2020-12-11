Battle Creek Montessori teaches kids the power of community service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – More than ever, we are looking for ways to get our children connected and out of the house. Woodland Park Nature Reserve and Battle Creek Montessori have a great way to do just that.

With the penny wars, the students of Battle Creek Montessori are saving their spare change to donate and help keep Woodland Park Nature Reserve alive and open.

