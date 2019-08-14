10 sandwich-free kids’ school lunch ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Back to school is right around the corner which means it is time to start adding lunch ideas to your grocery list! While you could go the traditionally route and make a PB&J sandwich, why not change things up? Here is a list of 10 kids’ lunches that are sandwich-free and sure to satisfy your students taste buds!

Pasta salad

Photo credit: Gettyimages

Pasta salad is a flavor filled option for your child’s lunch. With endless variations, a long shelf life, and plenty of ways to make a kid-friendly version, pasta salad is a real lunch-box winner. Cut the cheese, meat and vegetables into fun shapes to add a little excitement to the dish!

Sandwich sushi

This is a kid friendly take on sushi! To make, roll tuna, carrots, and cucumber into pieces of bread and cut them up to resemble sushi! Pair fruits like apples or berries to add a little bit of sweetness to this lunch.

PB&J burritos

Make your student’s PB&J a little more interesting and healthy by rolling it in a tortilla shell! Mix it up by adding things like bananas, honey, or marshmallow fluff to sweeten it up!

Peanut butter and bacon wrap

Yes, you heard that right! Combine two flavor favorites into one yummy wrap. These two powerful flavors make a great combination that your child is sure to love, and their friends envy!

Quesadillas

Photo credit: Gettyimages

A kids favorite! Even though many of us prefer them hot, quesadillas are just as yummy cold! Make you child’s friends jealous by packing a yummy cheese quesadilla. Add chicken and veggies to up the flavor of this delicious lunch. Pack cups of sour cream and salsa as well!

Bagel Pizzas

If your child has access to a microwave during their lunch period, this idea is perfect! Send your child with a lunch box filled with their favorite pizza toppings, a bagel, and some pizza sauce. This gives them a chance to make their own pizza creation right there in the lunch room!

Lunch box kabobs

Convert your child’s boring old sandwich to a sandwich on a stick. Use their favorite ingredients like ham and cheddar or turkey and provolone. You can also add veggies like lettuce or tomatoes and a cup of their desired dressings on the side!

Humus and veggies

Photo credit: Gettyimages

Humus and veggies is the perfect way to incorporate a healthy meal into your child’s lunch menu for the week. Be sure to pair with pita bread or anything else they like to dip in humus!

DIY lunchable

Why buy those boxed lunchables when you can customize one to exactly what your picky eater likes! Throw in their favorite deli meet and cheeses with some crackers and whala you got a DIY lunchable! Pair with fruits and veggies to make the meal even more filling.

Club wrap

Turn the everyday club sandwich with turkey, bacon and cheese into a fun and yummy wrap! You can turn any of your child’s favorite sandwiches into a healthier version by replacing the slices of bread with a tortilla shell.