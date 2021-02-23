An update on the COVID-19 vaccination process in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Over the past few months, the COVID-19 vaccine has become top of mind for many Americans. More specifically, for Michigan residents, thousands have wondered how they can go about receiving the vaccine for themselves and their loved ones.

During AARP Real Possibilities, Linda S. Vail, MPA, Health Officer for the Ingham County Health Department, joins Paula D. Cunningham to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination process.

