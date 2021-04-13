What is an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re like most people, chances are, you’re afraid of scheduling an appointment with an oral surgeon. While it’s OK to feel nervous, visiting an oral care facility to receive help doesn’t have to be terrifying! Specialists like an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon (OMS) treat any condition of the face, upper and lower jaw, and mouth. They’re also skilled in providing resources to help patients recover from procedures with ease.

A.J. Lytle, Doctor of Dental Surgery at the Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio, discusses his role, the types of treatments offered to patients, and the importance of not prolonging dental care.

Contact the Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio:

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/

(Sponsored by Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio)