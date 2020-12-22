What is a full-arch restoration and the benefits?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Did you know? Your ability to chew has a direct impact on your overall health?

It’s true! While we don’t always associate chewing with good physical health, being able to eat healthy foods that are often hard in texture (nuts, seeds, meats, etc.) is a good indicator that our teeth are nice and strong.

If you have a tough time eating foods hard in texture but are able to enjoy softer foods, this may mean you’re eating highly processed meals.

Dr. Mark Jesin of Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio has the perfect solution for improving oral health. During Tuesday’s (Dec. 22) episode of “Today’s Take”, Dr. Jesin joins Jennifer Feuerstein, AARP Associate State Director, to discuss full-arch restoration, the procedure, and the benefits!

Learn more about Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio:

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/