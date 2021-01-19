The relationship between chewing and overall health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Our ability to chew has a direct correlation to our overall health. How is this possible? During “Today’s Take” with AARP Associate State Director Jennifer Feuerstein, Dr. Mark Jesin of Advanced Oral Surgeries & Dental Implant Studio explains.

Being able to consume healthy foods that are hard in texture (nuts, seeds, and meats) is an indicator that our teeth are nice and strong. Dr. Jesin suggests that if eating healthier foods with denser textures are more difficult, then it may be a sign that your teeth aren’t in the best condition.

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio can help! Learn about full-arch restoration, the process of receiving treatment and the benefits.

