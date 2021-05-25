Suffer from dry mouth? Here are great solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- What does 30% of the U.S. adult population have in common? Dry mouth! Although tons of American’s struggle with this condition, there are plenty of ways to treat it. Dr. Mark Jesin of the Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio discusses the causes of dry mouth and effective solutions.

Watch in the video player above

What are the common causes of dry mouth?

Advancement in age

Medications

Medical conditions and treatments (Diabetes, vitamin deficiency and chemotherapy to name a few).

How should dry mouth be treated?

Dr. Jesin suggests contacting your doctor to find the right solution for you. Common solutions include, but aren’t limited to: Specialty mouthwash, toothpaste, medication and oral tablets.

Learn more about Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio:

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/