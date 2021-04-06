Missing teeth? Get your smile back with these dental implant options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Navigating daily life with missing teeth can be a pain! Not only is it hard to enjoy the foods you love, but it can impact an individual’s self-esteem and social life. Luckily, new advancements in oral technology exist to correct oral issues and get us back to feeling like our best selves.

Dr. A.J. Lytle, DDS from the Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio, is in-studio to discuss options for fixing missing teeth.

Options include patients receiving:

Removable teeth that can be taken in and out A bridge that’s cemented into a patient’s mouth A dental implant that uses titanium posts inserted into the bone and replaces the root of the tooth *highly recommended*

Learn all about these options by watching the video in the web player above!

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/