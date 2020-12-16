Is it safe to get necessary dental surgery during COVID-19?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re like most people, then you’re doing everything in your power to stay safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This means you’re social distancing, limiting your interactions with others, wearing your masks, and following suggested guidelines to stay healthy.

Although we find ourselves being extra precautions, some of us are holding back from pursuing the necessary services, like dental reconstruction, that help us maintain our wellbeing.

During “Today’s Take” (AARP Real Possibilities), Dr. Mark Jesin of Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio joins AARP Associate State Director Jennifer Feuerstein to discuss the importance of maintaining oral health.

If you’re someone who has held off receiving dental work due to fears of COVID-19 procedures and PPE availability among facility staff, then ease your concerns by watching Dr. Jesin’s interview.

