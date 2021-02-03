How to prepare for oral surgery during the ongoing pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We take so many precautions during the pandemic and that includes our oral health! During “Today’s Take” with Jennifer Feuerstein, Dr. Mark Jesin of Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio discusses the importance of maintaining oral health.

Due to fears of Covid-19, many individuals have held off of receiving the dental care they need. Dr. Jesin encourages current and future patients to move forward with establishing appointments and ensures that staff at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are performing procedures safely.

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio:

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/