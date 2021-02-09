Encore Years

How dentists are fighting the opioid pandemic with medication alternatives

Advanced Oral Surgery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Opioid addiction can happen to anyone and it’s a scary prospect if you’re undergoing a dental procedure. During Today’s Take with Jennifer Feuerstein, Dr. Mark Jesin of Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio discusses the ongoing opioid epidemic, the causes of opioid addiction and explains how doctors and dentists are advocating for opioid reform!

Learn more about Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio:

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/

