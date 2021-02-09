How dentists are fighting the opioid pandemic with medication alternatives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Opioid addiction can happen to anyone and it’s a scary prospect if you’re undergoing a dental procedure. During Today’s Take with Jennifer Feuerstein, Dr. Mark Jesin of Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio discusses the ongoing opioid epidemic, the causes of opioid addiction and explains how doctors and dentists are advocating for opioid reform!

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Learn more about Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio:

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/