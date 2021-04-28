Here’s why you shouldn’t leave your wisdom teeth untreated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We all have them, and at some point, we’ll have to get them removed if we haven’t done so already. Wisdom teeth, also known as third molars, form in the back of our jaws and can cause problems if they’re left untreated. If you are on the fence about having your wisdom teeth removed, then you’ll want to tune in to Jennifer Feuerstein’s interview with Dr. A.J. Lytle from the Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio. Dr. Lytle shares indications to look for when it’s time to remove wisdom teeth, discusses the health effects of untreated wisdom teeth, and lists solutions for minimizing pain before and after receiving treatment.

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/