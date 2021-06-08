Dr. Mark Jesin shares latest advancements in dental implants and best options for patients wanting new smiles

Advanced Oral Surgery

by: Morgan Poole, WOTV 4 Women Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Dentistry has come a long way! With new advancements in the technologies and materials used in dental implant procedures, patients have many options to receive a new smile. 

Dr. Mark Jesin of The Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio details the latest implant advancements, recommends the best option for patients, and lists the parameters that determine how soon a patient can receive an operation.

Watch in the video player above. 

Learn more about Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio:

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/

(Sponsored by Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio)

