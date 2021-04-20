Dentures vs. Full-Arch Restoration: Which option is more beneficial?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Are you experiencing extensive tooth loss, broken teeth or find your dentures uncomfortable? If you’ve answered yes to any of these issues, then it may be time to consider full-arch restoration!

Dr. A.J. Lytle of the Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio discusses the differences between dentures and full-arch restoration and why patients may find full-arch restoration more useful. In addition, Dr. Lytle walks viewers through the treatment process, shares patient results and recovery timeline.

Learn more about Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio:

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/