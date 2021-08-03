A guide to dental sedation and treatment options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- To prepare for any dental procedure, there are several factors to consider. Sedation is one of them.

The most commonly used sedative for dental operations is local anesthesia. Although some patients may be apprehensive or nervous about undergoing sedation, Dr. A.J. Lytle from the Advanced Surgery & Dental Implant Studio reassures viewers about its safety. Dr. Lytle also provides insight into different sedation options besides anesthesia.

Watch in the video player above.

Learn more about Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio:

3855 Burton St SE B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 369-0360

Website: https://advancedoralsurgerymi.com/

(Sponsored by Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio)