Adopt a pup at “Yappy Hour” at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Having a ruff week? Come to Yappy Hour at the Market for a lunch break with puppy snuggles!

For the month of July, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market will be hosting a canine-friendly event each Wednesday at lunchtime. Bring your (well-behaved) dogs and join in on the fun at the Market for Yappy Hour on July 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Guests can visit adoptable dogs in the Market Shed from each of the partnering organizations including: The Humane Society of West Michigan, Michelle’s Rescue, Harbor Humane Society, Noah Project and Bellowood.

There will be extra outdoor seating under the Market Shed with a doggy play area including pools, sprinklers, and “pupsicles”. For more information please visit downtownmarketgr.com

