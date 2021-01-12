‘Wonderful World of Disney’: ‘Cinderella’ makes her royal return Thursday, Jan 19 on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s a classic fairytale that we’ll never get tired of! On Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, enjoy a showing of “Cinderella” as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney”.

Photo courtesy of abcanet

This modern story shines with beauty, imagination and magic!

Despite being mistreated by her stepmother (Cate Blanchett) and stepsisters, a spirited Ella (Lily James) resolves to take charge of her fate. Add a royal ball, a Fairy Godmother (Helena Bonham-Carter) and a glass slipper, and suddenly magic becomes reality! Cinderella is directed by Kenneth Branagh.