‘Wonderful World of Disney’: ‘Cinderella’ makes her royal return Thursday, Jan 19 on ABC

ABC
Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of abcanet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s a classic fairytale that we’ll never get tired of! On Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, enjoy a showing of “Cinderella” as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney”.

Photo courtesy of abcanet

This modern story shines with beauty, imagination and magic!

Despite being mistreated by her stepmother (Cate Blanchett) and stepsisters, a spirited Ella (Lily James) resolves to take charge of her fate. Add a royal ball, a Fairy Godmother (Helena Bonham-Carter) and a glass slipper, and suddenly magic becomes reality! Cinderella is directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Photo courtesy of abcanet

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon