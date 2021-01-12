‘Wonderful World of Disney’: ‘Cinderella’ makes her royal return Thursday, Jan 19 on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s a classic fairytale that we’ll never get tired of! On Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, enjoy a showing of “Cinderella” as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney”.
This modern story shines with beauty, imagination and magic!
Despite being mistreated by her stepmother (Cate Blanchett) and stepsisters, a spirited Ella (Lily James) resolves to take charge of her fate. Add a royal ball, a Fairy Godmother (Helena Bonham-Carter) and a glass slipper, and suddenly magic becomes reality! Cinderella is directed by Kenneth Branagh.