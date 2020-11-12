Winners list: These celebs won big at the 54th Annual CMA Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 54th Annual CMA Awards was like none other! In the toughest of times, country music’s biggest night presented captivating performances, heartwarming tributes and speeches to audiences watching across the globe. For three hours, the award show brought the world together for a night of music, celebration, and entertainment.

As with any award show, there were tons of star-studded performances and must-see moments, and many of country music’s hottest artists won big!

Which celebs took home awards for “Album of the year”, “ Song of the year”, and “Music video of the year?” View the complete winner’s list below.

“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” WINNERS:



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producers

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffat

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“The Bones”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris

.@MarenMorris is your #CMAawards Female Vocalist of the Year! Congratulations!🏆



This is Maren's first win in this category. pic.twitter.com/sd35GczLke — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Photo (c) 2019 David Bergman for Sony Records Nashville

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

Photo courtesy of Catherine Powell

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

Photo courtesy of (ABC) CARLY PEARCE

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Photo courtesy of Ellen Von-Unwerth

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen

Congratulations @MorganWallen, you're the #CMAawards New Artist of the Year!👏 We are so excited to celebrate this momentous achievement! pic.twitter.com/xQXNgfMGIO — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – WINNERS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):



NATIONAL

“Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One

MAJOR MARKET

“Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

LARGE MARKET

“The Big Dave Show (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Hempfling) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

MEDIUM MARKET

“Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Val Townsend) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

SMALL MARKET

“Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.



CMA RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR WINNERS:



MAJOR MARKET

KSCS – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

LARGE MARKET

KNCI – Sacramento, Calif.

MEDIUM MARKET

WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.

SMALL MARKET

WKXC – Augusta, Ga.



