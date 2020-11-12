Winners list: These celebs won big at the 54th Annual CMA Awards

ABC

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of (ABC)
CARLY PEARCE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 54th Annual CMA Awards was like none other! In the toughest of times, country music’s biggest night presented captivating performances, heartwarming tributes and speeches to audiences watching across the globe. For three hours, the award show brought the world together for a night of music, celebration, and entertainment.

As with any award show, there were tons of star-studded performances and must-see moments, and many of country music’s hottest artists won big!

Which celebs took home awards for “Album of the year”, “ Song of the year”,  and “Music video of the year?” View the complete winner’s list below.

“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” WINNERS:


ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR 
  • Eric Church 
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

SINGLE OF THE YEAR 
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

  • “The Bones” – Maren Morris      
  • Producer: Greg Kurstin
  • Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

ALBUM OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Artist and Producers

  • What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs 
  • Producer: Scott Moffat
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

SONG OF THE YEAR 
Award goes to Songwriters

  • “The Bones”
  • Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 

  • Maren Morris

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 

  • Luke Combs
Photo (c) 2019 David Bergman for Sony Records Nashville

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR 

  • Old Dominion
775215435JK048_Old_Dominion_1540491308782
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR 

  • Dan + Shay
Photo courtesy of Catherine Powell

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR 
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
  • Producer: busbee
Photo courtesy of (ABC) CARLY PEARCE

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR 

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR 
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

  • “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert 
  • Director: Trey Fanjoy
Photo courtesy of Ellen Von-Unwerth

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Morgan Wallen 

“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – WINNERS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):  

NATIONAL

  • “Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One

MAJOR MARKET 

  • “Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

LARGE MARKET 

  • “The Big Dave Show (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Hempfling) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

MEDIUM MARKET 

  • “Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Val Townsend) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

SMALL MARKET 

  • “Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.


CMA RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

MAJOR MARKET 

  • KSCS – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

LARGE MARKET 

  • KNCI – Sacramento, Calif.

MEDIUM MARKET 

  • WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.

SMALL MARKET 

  • WKXC – Augusta, Ga.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon