Winners list: These celebs won big at the 54th Annual CMA Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 54th Annual CMA Awards was like none other! In the toughest of times, country music’s biggest night presented captivating performances, heartwarming tributes
As with any award show, there were tons of star-studded performances and must-see moments, and many of country music’s hottest artists won big!
Which celebs took home awards for “Album of the year”, “ Song of the year”, and “Music video of the year?” View the complete winner’s list below.
“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” WINNERS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris
- Producer: Greg Kurstin
- Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producers
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
- Producer: Scott Moffat
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
- “The Bones”
- Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Maren Morris
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Dan + Shay
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
- Producer: busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
- Director: Trey Fanjoy
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Morgan Wallen
“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – WINNERS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):
NATIONAL
- “Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One
MAJOR MARKET
- “Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
LARGE MARKET
- “The Big Dave Show (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Hempfling) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
MEDIUM MARKET
- “Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Val Townsend) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
SMALL MARKET
- “Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
CMA RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR WINNERS:
MAJOR MARKET
- KSCS – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
LARGE MARKET
- KNCI – Sacramento, Calif.
MEDIUM MARKET
- WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.
SMALL MARKET
- WKXC – Augusta, Ga.