ABC

Win the trip of a lifetime to see American Idol live in L.A.

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 10:35 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 10:35 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - American Idol fans we've got a great opportunity for you to win the trip of a lifetime! My ABC WOTV 4 is giving one lucky viewer and a guest the chance to see the American Idol semi-finals live in L.A. on May 13, 2019!   We've got your flight, hotel, ground transportation and tickets to the show covered.  You just have to enter so you can win big!

ENTER TO WIN: 

There will be one (1) winner in this Sweepstakes. Enter now (form below) through April 25, 2019 at 11:59pm EST. On April 26, 2019 at 12pm EST the winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified that they won by phone or e-mail.

The winner will receive:

Prize will consist of a trip to Los Angeles, CA for Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”) to the live American Idol semifinals (“Trip”). Trip includes: two (2) tickets to the live American Idol on Sunday, May 12, 2019 (“Event”); domestic round-trip coach airline transportation for two (2) from the major airport nearest to winner’s US residence to Los Angeles, CA; double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (2) nights (one room, room rate and taxes only); escorted ground transportation to the Event; and funds in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100) for transportation to and from the airport in Los Angeles, CA.

Winner and Guest must be able to travel in the same itinerary on May 11, 2019 – May 13, 2019,

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Featured Content

Win the trip of a lifetime to see American Idol live in L.A.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win the trip of a lifetime to see American Idol live in L.A.

American Idol fans this contest is for you! We're giving you and a friend two tickets to see the semi-finals plus hotel and airfare. Enter to win!

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Easter egg hunts and fun family activities across West Michigan
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

2019 Easter egg hunts and fun family activities across West Michigan

List of 2019 Easter egg hunts and activities for Easter weekend!

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
Fish fry locations around West Michigan 2019
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

Fish fry locations around West Michigan 2019

Check out our long list of fish fry locations all over West Michigan.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 2019 Gazelle Girl race day Photos: 2019 Gazelle Girl race day
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Gazelle Girl race day

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo Photos: Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: Runway on the Rapids 2019 Photos: Runway on the Rapids 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Runway on the Rapids 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV

WOTV 4 Women on Facebook

WOTV 4 Women

WOTV 4 Women on Twitter