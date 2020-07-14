Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchel discuss new ABC comedy, ‘United We Fall’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There is a new ABC comedy series on the rise, and you can tune in for the premiere on Wednesday night! “United We Fall” airs July 15, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

The family sitcom follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill, a married couple with two young girls, as they try to make it day by day as a functioning family.

WOTV reporter, Morgan Poole, caught up with the series leads, Will Sasso (Bill Ryan) and Christina Vidal-Mitchell (Jo Rodriguez) to hear their thoughts regarding the series debut which will include two back-to-back episodes, and to get an inside scoop on what fans can expect this season!

Take a listen below…

Here’s an exclusive sneak peek of “United We Fall”. Watch below!

ABC (YouTube)

Don’t forget to watch the series premiere of “United We Fall” with us on Wednesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4 and to follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!