Who is Emmanuel Acho? See fun facts about ‘The Bachelor: After the Final Rose’ host

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Season 25 of The Bachelor, starring Matt James, is causing quite the stir! From making headlines as the only Bachelor to kiss with his eyes open and dealing with the drama surrounding several women in the mansion, Matt’s journey to finding love hasn’t been the smoothest ride! On Monday, March 15 at 10 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, The Bachelor will confront his feelings and his dating experience during the “After the Final Rose” special!

This highly anticipated event is one that Bachelor Nation always looks forward to, and this year will feature some changes. Recently, Franchise host Chris Harrison announced that he is taking a break from leading the show, and ABC revealed that former NFL player Emmanuel Acho is stepping in!

Who is Emmanuel Acho? Get to know “The After the Final Rose” host by reading these fun facts:

Emmanuel Acho (Instagram)

For the @BachelorABC fans- 5 facts about me!



1: My name is Emmanuel Chinedum Acho



2: I am Nigerian American, My middle name, Chinedum, means “God guides me”.



3: I was drafted in the NFL by the @Browns



4: I taught myself how to play the piano.



5: I went to the @UTAustin. pic.twitter.com/W08Fl25viU — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 28, 2021

— And check out Emmanuel’s special video message to all of Bachelor Nation who welcomed him “with open arms!”