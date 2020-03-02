Who is Clare Crawley? Here’s all you need to know about the Season 16 ‘Bachelorette’!

Clare Crawley is the new “Bachelorette’, and she’s ready to find her true love!

Many viewers were shocked to learn that the 38-year-old hairstylist and TV personality will be the new leading lady during S eason 16.

I swear to god if Clare Crawley is the next #Bachelorette I am done. She’s had more than enough chances to find love on the Bachelor franchise. — Edward (@Edward_James3_) February 29, 2020

Some fans were hoping that last season’s Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown, would get another shot at love. Many others had their hearts set on Tayshia Adams, Tia Booth, Kelsey Weier, or Kelley Flanagan earning the spot.

And believe it or not, Clare chimed in on her pick for “Bachelorette” too!

I SO want @TayshiaAdams for bachelorette! She keeps her strength and composure 👏🏼 together👏🏼! All while being open and vulnerable. — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) March 12, 2019

Whether you support the show’s decision or not- there’s a lot to know about Clare since she’ll be gracing our TV screens beginning Monday, May 18 at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4!

Here’s what you need to know about Clare Crawley

1. She’s the oldest “Bachelorette” lead ever in the show’s entire history

Fans are getting what they’ve asked for! During Season 24 of “The Bachelor”, viewers had complaints about Peter Weber’s love interests! Many stated that the women were too young, immature, and not quite ready to settle down.

Finally I can start watching the Bachelor again. 22 yr olds pretending they’re there to get married got really bore bore. Congrats @Clare_Crawley — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) March 2, 2020

Maybe Crawley’s age will bring in some maturity and men who are “serious” about finding love? There’s only one way to find out.

If @Clare_Crawley is the Bachelorette…. will the men be in their 40s (she’s 38) because if so… GAME CHANGER. I am all for seeing some salt+ peppa beards and emotional stability. Let’s bring love (and not whatever this season was) back to #BachelorNation. — That Co-Parenting Life (@coparentingtwo) March 2, 2020

2. She’s was a former contestant on Season 14 of “The Bachelor”

Clare has had her fair share of Bachelor experiences. In 2014, she made her first televised appearance during Juan Pablo’s season of “The Bachelor”. Although she was the runner up, she became known for giving the former Bachelor a piece of her mind during the final rose ceremony.

>>> W atch the iconic moment below

3. She’s appeared on multiple seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise”

After her time on Season 14 of “The Bachelor”, Clare went on to appear on the first two seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise”. One of the reality star’s most memorable moments was her unique conversation with a raccoon.

>>> Watch it below

4. Clare has appeared on “The Bachelor Winter Games”

In 2018, the reality star made an appearance on “The Bachelor Winter Games”, a sports-themed reality competition. Although she wasn’t able to find her true love on the show, especially after her jacuzzi incident with German Bachelor, Christian Rauch, Clare eventually found the one later on.

After the show, she and former contestant, Benoir Beauséjour-Savard, got engaged during the After the Final Rose episode. Unfortunately, the pair went their separate ways and split in 2018.

5. She is a successful hairstylist from California

When Clare isn’t spending time appearing on hit reality tv shows, she dedicates time to working as a hairstylist at De Facto Salon in Sacramento, California!

Despite recieving some backlash regarding her new role as “ The B achlorette, Clare is eager to begin her quest of finding her Mr. Right!

Watch Clare begin her journey of finding her true match on Season 16 of “The Bachelorette” on May 18, 2020, at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4!