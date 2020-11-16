When does ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘American Idol’ return? ABC releases 2021 unscripted shows schedule

The hit ABC series are returning to your TV screens in early 2021!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Building on its success as the season’s No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 and in Total Viewers, ABC will expand its roster of stellar, buzzworthy unscripted programming with the addition of several new shows set to premiere early next year, along with the return of some of the most popular and well-known titles on television.

January will welcome Matt James as “The Bachelor” for the momentous 25th season of the ABC hit romance reality series. Last season, “The Bachelor” ranked as Monday’s No. 1 broadcast program in Adults 18-49 and was TV’s No. 1 show among Women 18-34. Matt will start handing out roses on MONDAY, JAN. 4 on My ABC WOTV4!

Photo courtesy of ABC

An all-new game show block kicks off THURSDAY, JAN. 7, with the series premieres of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” with Pat Sajak and Vanna White; “The Chase” hosted by ABC’s “The View’s” Sara Haines and featuring James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter all from “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time”; and “The Hustler” hosted by Craig Ferguson.

Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris return on an all-new season of “To Tell The Truth” on TUESDAY, JAN. 26; and Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones return for a new season of the star-making series “American Idol” on SUNDAY, FEB. 14.

Details for scripted series premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows are in bold.

MONDAY, JAN. 4

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” (season premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Chase” (series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Hustler” (series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (season premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol” (season premiere)