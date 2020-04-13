What’s ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ about? Here’s a preview of the new spin-off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bachelor Nation, the time has come to witness yet another group of singles attempt to find true love.

This time, there won’t be 30 women or men vying for one Bachelor or Bachelorette’s heart. Instead, 23 singles will live under the same roof and embark on a new journey that will unite “two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life together: music and love”.

On Monday, April 13th, viewers can catch the series premiere of ABC’s “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” at 8:00 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

This musical spin-off, hosted by Chris Harrison, will showcase contestants singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, and potentially fall in love with one another by forming attractions through the melodies!

