What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Goldbergs’, ‘Wonder Years’, ‘The Conners’, ‘The Chase’ and ‘Home Economics’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There is no need to run a Google search of shows to enjoy this Wednesday when we’ve put together a list of primetime series to watch! Turn your channels to My ABC WOTV4 and tune in to new episodes of ‘The Goldbergs’, ‘Wonder Years’, ‘The Conners’, ‘The Chase’ and ‘Home Economics’!

Here is a look at what to expect in each new episode!

Synopses provided by ABC.

8 PM- ‘The Goldbergs: You Never Die Once, or Twice, but Never Three Times’

(ABC/Scott Everett White) SADIE STANLEY, SEAN GIAMBRONE

Beverly creates a plan to save Formica Mike’s (Richard Kind) failing marriage, but her efforts quickly backfire. Meanwhile, Barry enlists Adam and friends to create a James Bond-themed home movie in his ongoing efforts to court Joanne, but her response leaves him with a bruised ego. Both Barry and Beverly learn valuable lessons in love.

8:30 PM- ‘The Wonder Years: Lads and Ladies and Us’

(ABC) THE WONDER YEARS

Bill and Lillian decide to join high society club Lads & Ladies as a way to introduce Kim and Dean to positive influences in the community. Bill, Kim and Dean fit right in, but things take a turn when Lillian is treated differently for being a working mom.

9 PM: ‘The Conners: Three Exes, Role Playing and A Waterbed’

ABC/Andrew Eccles

“Three Exes, Role Playing and A Waterbed” – Thinking it’s Ben’s day off, Darlene brings Nick to the hardware store only to run smack into Ben, who invites Nick to join him at The Lunch Box to watch a Bears game. Meanwhile, Dan tries to spruce up the bedroom while Louise is out on the road and Jackie meets Logan’s mom.

9:30 PM ‘Home Economics: Men’s Water-Resistant Watch, $289’

(ABC/Temma Hankin) KARLA SOUZA

Tom and Marina discover a surprising revelation about Sofía Salazar, which leads them to make a difficult decision; Denise and Sarah play matchmaker.

10 PM ‘The Chase: Good Luck To You From One High Roller To Another’

THE CHASE – ABC’s “The Chase” stars Brad Rutter, Mark Labbett, Sara Haines, Ken Jennings, and James Holzhauer. (ABC/Peggy Sirota)

Three new contestants face off against James Holzhauer, who returns as the Chaser, as they answer an array of challenging trivia questions.

