What’s on TV? ‘Tis the season to enjoy holiday-themed specials, movies and classics on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Holiday season is officially in the air! Could it be the fact that we have entered November, West Michigan has already seen a few snowflakes, or Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” has once again become a trending topic? Who knows! When celebrating the most wonderful time of year, there is no right or wrong answer!

ABC is adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming holidays. On Friday. the broadcasting company released airdates for its new specials, seasonal favorites, and beloved classics to watch throughout November and December.

In other words, holiday-fanatics, mark your calendars, set your reminders and get ready to deck the halls from your living room!

Below is a list of dates and times to enjoy festive movies, musicals, and specials on My ABC WOTV4. Please note, all times listed are Eastern/Pacific.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs” (new holiday-themed episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics” (new holiday-themed episode)

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19” (new holiday-themed episode)

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (new holiday-themed episode)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

2:00-3:00 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)

THURSDAY, NOV. 25 (THANKSGIVING)

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Magic Maker” (new)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (rebroadcast of holiday-themed episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (rebroadcast of holiday-themed episode)

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (rebroadcast)

SUNDAY, NOV. 28

7:00-9:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” (new)

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (season premiere)

MONDAY, NOV. 29

2:00-3:00 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)

8:00-9:00 p.m. “CMA Country Christmas” (new)

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Wonder Years” (new holiday-themed episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics” (new holiday-themed episode)

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (rebroadcast)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (rebroadcast)

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (season finale)

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

7:00-8:00 p.m. “Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20” (new)

MONDAY, DEC. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. “A Very Boy Band Holiday” (new)

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Shark Tank” (new holiday-themed episode)

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (new holiday-themed episode)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Supermarket Sweep” (new holiday-themed episode)

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19” (new holiday-themed episode)

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (new holiday-themed episode)

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

7:00-11:00 p.m. “The Sound of Music” (rebroadcast)

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

2:00-3:00 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

2:00-3:00 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (rebroadcast)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “A Very Boy Band Holiday” (rebroadcast)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “CMA Country Christmas” (rebroadcast)

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (rebroadcast)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Shrek the Halls” (rebroadcast)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing” (rebroadcast)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice” (rebroadcast)

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. ET/

9:00-11:00 a.m. PT “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (new)

MONDAY, DEC. 27

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen” (rebroadcast)

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

2:00-3:00 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022”