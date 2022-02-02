What’s on TV: ‘The Goldbergs’, ‘Wonder Years’, ‘The Connors’ & more



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Welcome to February West Michigan! Besides the fact that we have six more weeks of winter, let’s use this time to our advantage to enjoy the remaining portion of the season to the fullest. Why not stay warm indoors, switch on the TV and catch new episodes of primetime ABC shows? Turn your channels to My ABC WOTV4 and take a look at what’s in store for Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Wednesday, Feb. 2 TV schedule:

8 PM: “The Goldbergs”

8:30 PM: “The Wonder Years”

9 PM: “The Conners”

9:30 PM: “Home Economics”

10 PM: “The Chase”

“The Goldbergs: A Peck of Familial Love”

Take a look at what’s happening during a new episode of “The Goldbergs”. Synopsis provided by ABC:

“ Adam and Brea attempt remaining just friend’s post-breakup, while Beverly goes out of her way to protect Adam from further heartbreak. Meanwhile, Barry tries to get closer with Erica.”

“The Wonder Years: The Valentine’s Day Dance”

“Dean’s plans to ask Keisa to the Valentine’s Day Dance are foiled when another boy asks her out first after a new makeover makes her the talk of the school. Meanwhile, Bill and Lillian make Kim sign up for a Big Sister program to have extracurricular activities for her college applications”

“The Conners: Hot for Teacher and Writing a Wrong”

Mark’s returned to public school and finds it hard to fit in; and when Darlene finds out what Mark’s doing to make a little extra cash for college, she’s anything but happy about it. Meanwhile, Becky finds herself in an interesting situation with one of her college professors

“Home Economics: Pregnancy Test, $12.98”

Connor and JoJo’s Valentine’s Day takes an awkward turn when his ex-wife and daughter crash their romantic evening. While Tom and Marina, and Sarah and Denise try to enjoy an over-the-top dining experience, a pregnancy scare derails their evening.

“The Chase: Who’s on the Menu”

This week it’s Mark “The Beast” Labbett returning as The Chaser with three new hopefuls ready to face off against him in a race against the clock.

Watch episodes next day on-demand on Hulu.