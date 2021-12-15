What’s on ABC: Winter finales of ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will leave viewers ‘on edge’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re in the midst of a cheerful season, and ABC is joining in on the festivities by airing holiday-themed episodes of its primetime shows and specials throughout December. Beginning at 8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 16, fans of “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” can watch new episodes centered around the most wonderful time of the year. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store for both dramas.

Station 19

“All I Want for Christmas is You”

(ABC/Christopher Willard) STATION 19

Christmas is supposed to be a joyful holiday; however, the firefighters will have their hands full responding to several emergencies happening throughout Seattle. In a trailer uploaded to YouTube, the crew attempts to dislodge a man trapped between two vehicles. It seems like a semi-difficult feat to complete, but freeing the civilian is a high-risk operation.

“We move that car an inch and he could die on the spot.”

Tending to the needs of the community takes plenty of sacrifice and teamwork, therefore the Station 19 crew will try to set their drama and differences aside, be on one accord and “achieve a Christmas miracle,” ABC teased.

Watch at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV 4.

Grey’s Anatomy

“It came upon a Midnight Clear”

(ABC/Liliane Lathan) JAMES PICKENS JR.

The holiday drama continues during the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy”. In the last episode, viewers can expect the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial to get into the holiday spirit with a celebration.

Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a project milestone. Meanwhile, Link proposes to spend the holiday season as a family alongside Amelia and Scout. And on the flip side, Schmitt faces a difficult decision during surgery.

Viewers can watch a glimpse of the drama to which ABC says “will leave you (the viewers) on edge” in the teaser featured below.

Watch at 9 pm on My ABC WOTV4!

Are you ready for these finales, and what do you think of the teasers? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and watch with us on Thursday, Dec. 16 on My ABC WOTV4!