What to watch on Thursday night: Station 19 on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- After last week’s intense crossover episode of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, fans of both popular action series are itching to know what happens next! While we wait for new episodes of Station 19 to air at 8 p.m. and Grey’s to air at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, on My ABC WOTV4, we can take a sneak peek at what’s to come!

Catch a preview of Station 19’s new episode, “Learning to Fly” below!

What to expect:

The Station 19 crew is called to a cult gathering where they find their leader, Brother John, dancing on the roof and claiming he can fly. Meanwhile, Travis gets a surprise visit from his father, and Dean makes a difficult decision that could affect his career trajectory!

Guest starring is Jayne Taina as Marsha, Colleen Foy as Inara, Ansel Sluyther-Obidos as Marcus, Robert Curtis Brown as Paul Montgomery, Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, John Ales as Brother John and Ezra Buzzington as Jerry.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.