What to watch on Monday night: ‘The Good Doctor’ returns with winter premiere

The Good Doctor

Here’s what to expect during a new episode entitled, “Lim”:

As Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) struggles to cope with the residual emotional trauma of COVID-19, she encounters a young war veteran fighting debilitating PTSD.

After discussing his case with the team, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) suggests a radical treatment to help him. Meanwhile, still reeling from the recent loss of his mentee’s patient, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) declares he doesn’t want to teach the new residents anymore.

the winter premiere of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, JAN. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.