What to watch on Monday night: ‘The Good Doctor’ returns with winter premiere

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Turn your channels to My ABC WOTV4 on Monday, Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. to enjoy a special winter premiere of The Good Doctor.
Here’s what to expect during a new episode entitled, “Lim”:
As Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) struggles to cope with the residual emotional trauma of COVID-19, she encounters a young war veteran fighting debilitating PTSD.
After discussing his case with the team, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) suggests a radical treatment to help him. Meanwhile, still reeling from the recent loss of his mentee’s patient, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) declares he doesn’t want to teach the new residents anymore.
And elsewhere, an eccentric patient keeps the team entertained on the winter premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JAN. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.