What to watch on Friday, April 9: New episode of ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- A new batch of entrepreneurs are stepping into the Shark Tank in hopes to score a once-in-lifetime business deal with Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Barbara Corcoran! On Friday, April 9 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV 4, more businessmen and women will showcase their inventions that may become the next big products to hit the market!

Here’s a look at this week’s line-up of entrepreneurs:

An ophthalmologist from Greensboro, North Carolina, catches the Sharks’ eyes with her beauty product that combines luxury and glamour with safety and quality.

Photo courtesy of ABC

An entrepreneur from Aurora, Oregon, tries to get the “cheddar” as he shares an easy way to cut cheese with his all-in-one product.

Photo courtesy of ABC

An entrepreneur from Acton, Massachusetts, tries to expand her business with her beauty organizer space saver, while two entrepreneurs from Ocean County, New Jersey, introduces their safe, reusable and effective approach to removing pet hair from clothes.

Photo courtesy of ABC

And, in a “Shark Tank” update, season 12 entrepreneur Sarah Apgar updates us on how her Baltimore, Maryland-based, fitness system designed to help you train like a hero, FitFighter, has capitalized on people’s current lack of access to gyms as a result of the global pandemic with some help from her investor, Daniel Lubetzky.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Kendra Scott.

All episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.