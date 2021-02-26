What to watch Friday night: New episode of Shark Tank on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There’s a new group of entrepreneurs ready to take their businesses to next level during an all-new episode of Shark Tank airing Friday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4! Check out the fresh lineup of business owners who are stepping into the tank to pitch their ideas to Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John!

First into the Tank are two friends from Mandeville, Louisiana, who introduce their bedding product designed to help bed-making more convenient.

Photo courtesy of abcanet

A trio of entrepreneurs from Hyattsville, Maryland, are on a mission to create a healthy lifestyle for families with their delicious plant-based take on a classic favorite food.

Photo courtesy of abcanet

An entrepreneur from New York City shows the Sharks an easy way to walk your dog without tracking dirt and germs, while another entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, presents her fun educational app designed to help kids learn coding!

Photo courtesy of abcanet

Photo courtesy of abcanet

In a “Shark Tank” update, season 11 entrepreneur Joseph Altier from South Murraysville, Pennsylvania, gives an update on how his flexible window screen company, Flexscreen, is doing with the help of his investor Lori Greiner.