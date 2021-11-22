What happens during the Dancing with the Stars finale? Dance styles, songs and remaining couples

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- What happens during the season finale of Dancing with the Stars? Which dance styles and songs will each pro-dancer and celebrity pair take on? Which couple will be crowned the next DWTS champion and walk away with the mirror ball trophy? All of our lingering questions will finally be answered during the season finale of the hit dance competition, airing at 8 pm, on Monday, Nov. 22, on My ABC WOTV4.

We’re in for a treat during finale night! ABC recently teased what’s to come. Have a look by reading the synopsis and watching a preview of the episode in the video player below.

“All 15 of the show’s season 30 celebrities will return to the ballroom to dance an opening number all together, performing to the hit song “Dynamite” by BTS, and choreographed by two-time Emmy® Award-winning choreographer Tessandra Chavez. Season 30 pro dancers will come together to perform a dance to “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard. In addition, the finale will feature special performances by Melanie C who will return to sing “2 Become 1” by the Spice Girls, and recent CMA Award winner Jimmie Allen will also perform his single “Good Times Roll.”

For their first-round dances, the finalist couples will each combine two styles of dance into one routine for a Fusion Dance. For the second and final round, the couples will perform the most anticipated dance of the season—the fan-favorite Freestyle.”

Who will win? Lock in your votes!

“Fans of the show will be able to vote during the live broadcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones via abc.com and SMS/text. (Note: To be clear, fans in all U.S. time zones may vote, provided they vote within the live show window.) The live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine the final rankings of season 30 and which finalist couple will become the season 30 Mirrorball Champions,” ABC said.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson

(ABC/Christopher Willard) JENNA JOHNSON, JOJO SIWA

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango and Cha Cha fusion dance to “I Love It” by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX; then a freestyle dance to “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga.

Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

(ABC/Christopher Willard) IMAN SHUMPERT, DANIELLA KARAGACH

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha and Foxtrot fusion dance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire; then a freestyle dance to a medley of “Lose Control” by Missy Elliot feat. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop and “Bounce” by DJ Clent.

Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

(ABC/Christopher Willard) AMANDA KLOOTS, ALAN BERSTEN

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a will perform a Viennese Waltz and Paso Doble fusion dance to “Never Tear Us Apart” by Bishop Briggs; then a freestyle dance to “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay.

Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

(ABC/Christopher Willard) CODY RIGSBY, CHERYL BURKE

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a will perform a Paso Doble and Cha Cha fusion dance to “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue; then a freestyle dance to a medley of “Beethoven’s Fifth” and “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall.

Catch all the action and results on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4!