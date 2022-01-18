What happens during episode 4 of ‘Abbott Elementary?’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC’s hit workplace mockumentary, “Abbott Elementary” is back with an all-new episode! The fourth showing of the series titled “New Tech” airs at 9 pm on Tuesday, January 18 on My ABC WOTV4. If you’re a fan of the show, then set your reminders to tune in. Here’s a synopsis of the upcoming episode as shared by ABC.

“New Tech”

(ABC/Gilles Mingasson) ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

When a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine is excited to finally help Barbara out with something. However, Barbara is reluctant to accept change and finds herself in a tricky situation when she decides to lie about her students’ results rather than admit defeat. Elsewhere, Melissa surprises Jacob when she offers up a friend to assist with his lesson on unions, but she ends up teaching Jacob an important lesson herself.

“New Tech” was written by Brian Rubenstein and directed by Randall Einhorn.

What is Abbott Elementary?

(ABC/Prashant Gupta) QUINTA BRUNSON

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers —and a slightly tone-deaf principal —are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do —even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Tyler James Williams and Janelle James chat with WOTV!

Back in December, Morgan Poole’s had a fun chat with two of the show’s cast: Tyler James Williams and Janelle James. See their reaction to the series premiere in our previous interview.

Abbott Elementary’s Cast:

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Quinta Brunson and directed by Randall Einhorn.

Watch at 9 pm on My ABC WOTV4.