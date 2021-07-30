Wells Adams, David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon & Tituss Burgess to host ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Slather on the sunscreen and pack your beach bags, Bachelor nation! It is time to head back to a tropical oasis and ring in a new season of “Bachelor in Paradise“. At 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug 16, a new batch of sexy singles will attempt to find love in Mexico.

And joining them is Bachelor nation’s favorite bartender Wells Adams. This season, Adams is adding “master of ceremonies to his duties and will be joined throughout the season by a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess,” ABC teased.

Bartender by day ☀️ master of ceremonies by night 💫 This guy does it all! 🌹

David Spade will kick off the premiere by welcoming 13 gorgeous ladies and 10 handsome fellas to paradise.

Ya buoy!✨ Welcome our amazing guest hosts to Bachelor in Paradise! 🏝🌹

Read a synopsis of the premiere below and watch with us on My ABC WOTV4!

“A fan-favorite contestant from “The Bachelor,” Abigail receives the honor of picking out a companion for the very first date card. Back at the resort, a kittenish Maurissa finds herself smitten with cool cat Connor, and another potential couple faces some awkward history when one woman admits to her suitor that she’s kissed his uncle. Returning to the beach after finding love during his last visit, Joe immediately finds himself in a love triangle which leads him to question being back. Has someone already proven to him that it’s worth sticking around? Meanwhile, plenty of the other couples do their part to make sure this first day in Paradise is the steamiest yet, with the most make-outs in the history of the show! But just as relationships seem to be gaining a solid footing, a new arrival shifts the sands and threatens to shake things up.”

(Synopsis provided by ABC)