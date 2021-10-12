Watch: Tom Hanks and Laura Dern team up to host ‘A Night in the Academy Museum’ on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On Tuesday, movie lovers can join Oscar-winning actors Tom Hanks and Laura Dern on the ultimate filmmaking experience. At 10 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, a one-hour television special “A Night in the Academy Museum” will take fans behind the scenes to explore what ABC describes as “the amazing history, exhibitions and insight into the art of filmmaking that awaits when they visit the largest institution in the United States, dedicated to the arts, sciences and artists of movie-making.”

(Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation) EIZA GONZçLEZ

Joining in on the behind-the-scenes tour is Annette Bening, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Emily V. Gordon, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren who will guide viewers through different parts of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures located in Los Angeles.

In preparation for the television special, ABC shared an exclusive message from Hollywood’s biggest stars, uploaded to their YouTube channel. Watch in the video player below.

A Night in the Academy Museum premieres at 10 p.m. on Oct. 12 on My ABC WOTV4.