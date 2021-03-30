Watch the series premiere of ‘Pooch Perfect’ March 30 on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- “Pooch Perfect,” the Rebel Wilson-hosted dog grooming competition series showcasing the best creative groomers in the country, premieres Tuesday, March 30 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

The series premiere features the 10 grooming teams facing off in this week’s Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where groomers must turn a muddy mess of a dog into a prized pooch inspired by their “heart dog,” to stay safe from elimination.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Christopher Willard

Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, teams must “unleash the beast” in their dog by transforming it into an entirely different animal. They will showcase their work on the glamorous dogwalk in front of judges Lisa Vanderpump, Dr. Callie Harris and Jorge Bendersky, who will vote on Best in Show and then send one team home with their tail between their legs.

Catch a Pawesome preview below!

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.