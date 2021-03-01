WATCH: The Bachelor ‘Women Tell All’ sneak peek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Matt James’ quest to find his one true love is nearing its end, but not before a few of the women spill all the tea on their Season 25 experience during ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All” airing Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Here’s a look at what to expect during this highly anticipated event!

Fifteen women return to relive the romance and rehash the rivalries from their journeys to find love. Some may seek forgiveness while others take a stand, but everyone will have the opportunity to speak their piece, including the Bachelor himself, Matt James.

Among other reunions, Serena P. and Matt will face each other for the first time since her emotional hometown date exit. This pre-taped special takes all the emotion and sprinkles in hilarious bloopers as well as an exclusive sneak peek at the remainder of the season, to create “The Bachelor: Women Tell All.”

Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.