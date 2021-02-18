WATCH: The Bachelor prepares for Michelle, Rachael, Serena P & Bri’s hometown dates (Week 8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- And then there were 4! Season 25 of The Bachelor on ABC has been one of the most unique seasons Bachelor nation has ever seen. Despite looking for love during an ongoing pandemic and filming at the same remote location for weeks, Matt James is inching closer and closer to finding his one true love! The final four contestants, Michelle, Serena P, Rachael and Bri are gearing up for hometown dates taking place on Monday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Here’s a special sneak peek:

It’s time to meet the families! Though Matt and his final four won’t be leaving the resort, their loved ones have safely arrived and are ready to get to know the man that has stolen these women’s hearts.

Over the course of four intense and emotional dates, there will be plenty of tough conversations, heartfelt moments and touching surprises. In the midst of all the thrills, Matt’s ego may not be the only thing bruised along the way. Tune in to see what happens next!

Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.