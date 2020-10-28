WATCH: Tayshia Adams makes her ‘The Bachelorette’ debut replacing Clare Crawley in new trailer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s the plot twist heard all across Bachelor Nation! Just for some “Clare-ity”, the moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Tayshia Adams will officially replace Clare Crawley as the Season 16 Bachelorette.

In a shocking new ABC promo, the end of Clare’s journey and the start of Adams’ is revealed.

The teaser begins with a visibly upset Clare having a chat with Franchise host Chris Harrison. Chris sets the record straight by telling Clare “it doesn’t end well for anybody” and that she’s “just blown up the Bachelorette.”

The trailer quickly transitions to Clare rushing outside to be comforted by her loved ones while the Bachelor’s react to the shocking news!

The men let out their frustrations to an apologetic Clare while Harrison reassures the guys that “We (the franchise) have never dealt with anything like this in the history of our show.”– Uh Oh!

In comes Tayshia Adams, emerging out of a pool in a bright orange bathing suit like the savior of this season.

Adams seemingly responds to the big reveal, making an Instagram post shortly after the new trailer aired.

“You rang…?!” her caption reads.

It may be safe to say that she got the call! What do you think Bachelor Nation? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!