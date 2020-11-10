WATCH: ‘Station 19’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ returns with epic crossover season premiere

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- You’ve waited for the return of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy and it’s finally here. On Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., two of ABC’s most heart-wrenching shows return with an epic two-hour crossover premiere.

Station 19

Photo courtesy of abcanet

During Station 19’s premiere entitled “Nothing Seems the Same”, when the COVID-19 pandemic hits Seattle, the Station 19 crew leans on each other for support. Andy tries to make sense of her mother’s return, while Sullivan settles into a new routine. And it’s all-hands-on-deck when a group of teenagers unintentionally starts a wild fire on the epic season 4 premiere.

Grey’s Anatomy

Photo courtesy of abcanet

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy returns with a thrilling new episode called, “All Tomorrow’s Parties”.

In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons’ lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it’s all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era.

Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment.

Catch both premieres starting at 8 p.m. this Thursday night on My ABC WOTV4!