WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announce 93rd Oscars Nominations

The Oscars set to air live, April 25, 2021 on ABC



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The moment all film and movie enthusiasts have been waiting for is finally here! On Monday, March 15, Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas announced the 93rd Oscars® nominations live from London!

Chopra Jonas and Jonas announced the nominees in 23 categories. For a complete list of nominees, visit the official Oscars website, www.oscar.com.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees.

Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 23 categories beginning Thursday, April 15, through Tuesday, April 20.

2021 Nominees:

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed in “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) Anthony Hopkins in “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) Gary Oldman in “Mank” (Netflix)

Steven Yeun in “Minari” (A24)

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) Leslie Odom, Jr. in “One Night in Miami…” (Amazon Studios) Paul Raci in “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Lakeith Stanfield in “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Andra Day in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Hulu)

Vanessa Kirby in “Pieces of a Woman” (Netflix)

Frances McDormand in “Nomadland” (Searchlight)

Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” (Amazon Studios)

Glenn Close in “Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)

Olivia Colman in “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried in “Mank” (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn in “Minari” (A24)

Best animated feature film of the year

“Onward” (Walt Disney) Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

“Over the Moon” (Netflix) Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix) Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

“Soul” (Walt Disney) Pete Docter and Dana Murray

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple/GKIDS) Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

Achievement in cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) Sean Bobbitt

“Mank” (Netflix) Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World” (Universal) Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland” (Searchlight) Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) Phedon Papamichael

Achievement in costume design

“Emma” (Focus Features) Alexandra Byrne

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) Ann Roth

“Mank” (Netflix) Trish Summerville

“Mulan” (Walt Disney) Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio” (Roadside Attractions) Massimo Cantini Parrini

Achievement in directing

“Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films) Thomas Vinterberg

“Mank” (Netflix) David Fincher

“Minari” (A24) Lee Isaac Chung

“Nomadland” (Searchlight) Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) Emerald Fennell

Best documentary feature

“Collective” (Magnolia Pictures/Participant)

An Alexander Nanau Production/Samsa Film/HBO Europe Production

“Crip Camp” (Netflix)

A Higher Ground and Rusted Spoke in association with Little Punk, JustFilms, Ford Foundation Production

“The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures)

A Micromundo Producciones/Motto Pictures/Sutor Kolonko/Volya Films/Malvalanda Production

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix)

A Netflix Original Documentary in association with Off the Fence and The Sea Change Project Production

“Time” (Amazon Studios)

A Concordia Studio in association with The New York Times, Outer Piece and Hedgehog Films Production

Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Best documentary short subject

“Colette:

A Respawn Entertainment/Oculus Studios/Time Travel Unlimited Production

“A Concerto Is a Conversation” (New York Times Op-Docs)

A Breakwater Studios Production

“Do not Split”

A Field of Vision Production

“Hunger Ward” (MTV Documentary Films)

A Spin Film/Vulcan Production

“A Love Song for Latasha” (Netflix) A Black Dreams LLC Production

Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Achievement in film editing

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland” (Searchlight) Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) Alan Baumgarten

Best international feature film of the year

“Another Round”

A Zentropa Entertainments Production

“Better Days”

A Goodfellas Pictures Limited Production

“Collective”

An Alexander Nanau Production/Samsa Film/HBO Europe Production

“The Man who Who Sold His Skin”

A Tanit Films Production

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

A Deblokada Production

Denmark

Hong Kong

Romania

Tunisia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Emma” (Focus Features) Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

“Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix) Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

“Mank” (Netflix) Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

“Pinocchio” (Roadside Attractions) Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) Terence Blanchard

“Mank” (Netflix) Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“Minari” (A24) Emile Mosseri

“News of the World” (Universal) James Newton Howard

“Soul” (Walt Disney) Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste



Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

(Netflix)

“Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” (Netflix)

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…” (Amazon Studios)

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Music by Daniel Pemberton

Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

Music by Diane Warren

Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth