WATCH: Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ journey kicks off with memorable entrances, pick-up lines and deserving first impression rose pick

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Class is officially back in session! On Tuesday night, season 18 of “The Bachelorette” kicked off on ABC, and Michelle Young finally came face to face with the 30 bachelors hoping to establish an “A+” connection with her!

Of course, when it comes to meeting the potential love of your life for the first time, you would hope to be swept off your feet. Well, these handsome hunks pulled up to the Bachelorette mansion with their most creative pick-up lines, stunts and costumes with the intent of becoming Young’s new favorite “student”.

Which entrances pass the memorable first impression test, and which contestants need to take a class on flirting? Bachelor Nation, you be the final judge by letting us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram! In the meantime, enjoy a recap of some of the most memorable night one entrances.

The “apple of my eye” guy

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) RODNEY, MICHELLE YOUNG

29-year-old sales rep. Rodney understood the “assignment.” The California native approached The Bachelorette dressed as a “granny smith” apple, which was fitting considering the fact Michelle thought his pick-up line was sweet and crisp!

“I’m so excited to be here with you and if you couldn’t tell by now, you’re obviously my favorite teacher. I’m just trying to be the apple of your eye,” he said.

Michelle’s response? “Oh, I love it! Rodney seems awesome. He’s like a healthy little snack!”

The surprise dinner special

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

It looks like Rodney the “snack” has some steep competition. Rick, a 32-year-old medical sales rep from California, put himself on display as the “main course.”

Here’s a recap of the dinner special he served up!

“I want to tell you about the special tonight. The special comes from Los Angeles, California. Perfectly aged at 32 years. Sweet with a little bit of spice. Now I want you to enjoy your appetizers tonight, but when you’re ready for your main course, come and find me.”

Besides the fact that this entrance was clever, it left the Bachelorette speechless!

“I don’t know what else to say,” she chuckled before literally closing the lid on their meet-up.

The pizza guy

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) PETER, MICHELLE YOUNG

Usually, meet-and-greets start with a traditional “hello”, but this pizzapreneur served a non-traditional entrance! Before taking Michelle’s hands and suggesting they find out if he can really make an actual pizza together, Peter, a 26-year-old Florida native, arrived tossing a slab of dough.

Very fitting considering the fact Peter tells Bachelor Nation he “changes lives one slice at a time.”

The smoke show

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) DANIEL, MICHELLE YOUNG

As with any season of “The Bachelorette”, there will come a time when the competition really begins to heat up! Luckily, two firefighters are competing this season and can potentially put out any unnecessary flames.

First up to meet Michelle is Daniel, a 26-year-old firefighter from Texas. Dressed in yellow fire pants, black and yellow boots and a red fire helmet, he cruises his way to the mansion riding a kid-sized firetruck.

“I like your ride there”, Michelle comments.

“I heard there’s a fire, but it looks like it’s just a smoke show (referring to Michelle),” he adds.

…The other smoke show

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) PJ, MICHELLE YOUNG

In comes PJ, another firefighter from Texas, blowing Daniel’s mini firetruck out of the water! The 30-year-old made his way to Michelle inside an actual firetruck!

Not only did it catch The Bachelorette by surprise, but it caught the attention of the other men.

“Bro, who is this guy?” Daniel says.

“This your completion bro,” Will, an educational interventionist from Grand Rapids, adds.

“Nah, he’s all of our competition,” Daniel concludes.

Mr. “shoot your shot”

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) SPENCER, MICHELLE YOUNG

If “shoot your shot” was a person, it would be Spencer, a 25-year-old financial crimes analyst from Ohio. The Bachelorette contestant attempted to dribble his way into Michelle’s heart with not one, but two basketballs!

Maybe we’ll see the pair head to the court for a one-on-game and date!

The potential “dream guy”

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) MICHELLE YOUNG

Brandon J. woke up on the right side of the bed on Tuesday! The 26-year-old traveling nurse from Oregon was wheeled in on an actual bed. Striking? Yes! Intentional? He says so!

“I don’t usually get in bed on the first date,” Michelle says as she approaches Brandon.

“Well, I just wanted to show you kind of what it’d be like waking up to me every morning for the rest of our lives,” he responds.

The Bachelorette bats her eyes and shares “this is what you’d be waking up to every morning.”

“I hope so, I’m okay with that,” Brandon adds.

The sleeveless muscleman

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) JOMARRI, MICHELLE YOUNG

JoMarri wasted no time getting physical with Michelle! The 26-year-old personal trainer from California ripped the sleeves off his suit jacket before getting in a round of push-ups with The Bachelorette!

The eager student

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) CHRIS S., MICHELLE YOUNG

Michelle often comments on how much she loves her students, and Chris S. hopes to become one of them! The 28-year-old commodities broker from California arrived in an actual school bus, school uniform and backpack!

“I’ve never been more excited to come back to school, but you may have to take an exam of mine,” he says.

“Oh, I’ll be ready. I don’t mind the challenge,” Michelle responds.

“You might get an “A”, I might give you a D (as in diamond) he quickly adds in.

Chris may be the new class clown. He made a great joke!

Who received the first impression rose?

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) THE BACHELORETTE

While a handful of bachelors made memorable entrances, there was an obvious stand-out of the night. Nayte, a 27-year-old sales executive from Texas, was Michelle’s top pick! After revealing his struggle with vulnerability, Michelle sensed his walls were coming down and rewarded him with the first impression rose and a sweet kiss!

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) MICHELLE YOUNG, NAYTE

Watch their exchange in the video player below.

If you enjoyed week one of “The Bachelorette”, then set your reminders for week two!

Catch an all-new episode on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Episodes are available for streaming the next day on-demand and Hulu.