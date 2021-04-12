WATCH: Meet American Idol’s Top 16 contestants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- And then there were 16! Each week, Idol hopefuls draw closer and closer to reaching superstardom and winning this season of American Idol. On Sunday, April 11, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie joined viewers in tuning in to see the Top 24 dwindle down to the Top 18. So, the moment you’ve all been waiting for…

Which contestants were sent home packing and who remains to sing their hearts out during live performances on Monday, April 12, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4? The answers are in the videos below!

In an exclusive farewell video, American Idol revealed that Andrea Valles, Anilee List, Alana, Cecil Ray, Mary Jo Young, Liahona Olayan, Hannah Everhart and Jason Warrior were all eliminated from the competition. While some viewers were sad to see a few of their favorites exit the big stage, the contestants each shared a few heartfelt words thanking their supporters for following them on their American Idol journey’s. Watch in the video player above!

Meet the Top 16!

Star Power! Alyssa Wray Puts Her Spin On “Killing Me Softly With His Song

Alyssa Wray continues to make her mark throughout the competition. She’s the first Top 16 reveal and made a statement with her powerful cover to Roberta Flack’s, “Killing Me Softly.”

Swoon! Graham DeFranco’s Smooth Cover of Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life”

Graham DeFranco knows how to make the crowd fall in love with his sultry and smooth voice! Despite the fact that he’s completely shocked to make it into the Top 16, he surely deserves it after his sweet rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life.”

Powerful! Grace Kinstler Belts Sia’s “Elastic Heart”

As always, Grace Kinstler blows us away with her powerful vocals and killer confidence and this week wasn’t any different. Listen to her cover of “Elastic Heart” by Sia for instant goosebumps!

Gorgeous! Alanis Sophia Tells A Story With Brandi Carlile Cover

Alanis Sophia is a gem! She’s grown consistently each week and this may be one of her best performances yet. From hitting high notes with ease, to exuding star quality stage presence, Alanis earned her place in the Top 16! Check out her cover to “The Story” by Brandi Carlile.

Emotional! Willie Spence “Set Fire To The Rain” With Amazing Adele Cover!

Since he belted his first note, Willie Spence captured the hearts and ears of American Idol judges and viewers watching all over the world! He seems to always deliver impactful performances that pull at the heartstrings and makes the audience fall in love with his artistry and talent. After performing an emotional cover of “Set Fire to The Rain” by Adele, Willie tearfully accepts a spot in the Top 16.

Deshawn Goncalves Leaves Us “Feeling Good” With Nina Simone Hit

Forget about feeling good, Deshawn Goncalves’ cover to this Nina Simone hit will have you feeling AWESOME! Watch as he puts a fun spin on the song and captures America’s attention with his silky-smooth riffs and stage presence!

Confident! Wyatt Pike Has A BLAST Performing Kings of Leon “Use Somebody”

Wyatt Pike is a prime example of what it means to become an American Idol! He’s not only comfortable on stage, but he truly enjoys performing! Check out his laid-back yet energetic cover to Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody.”

Chills! Cassandra Coleman Delivers Emotional “Wicked Game” Performance

Although Cassandra Coleman was the last contestant in the first group of eight to make it into the Top 16, she definitely made a lasting impression and reminded viewers why she deserved to remain in the competition. Close your eyes, press play and listen to her cover of “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak to be swept off your feet.

Authentic Country! Caleb Kennedy Delivers the GRIT with Chris Stapleton HIT

You may not see it on his face, but Caleb Kennedy knows how to convey his emotions on a guitar! During his American Idol performance, Caleb delivers a “real, authentic, raw and gritty rendition” of “Midnight Train to Memphis” by Chris Stapleton.

WERK! Colin Jamieson Rules the Stage with This Tears for Fears Cover!

He’s got the crowd up on their feet, he’s working the stage and the camera! Colin Jamieson knows how put on a great show and it’s clear he’s Top 16 material after he performs a cover to Tears for Fears’ song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Slay! Casey Bishop ROCKS the Stage with Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”

There’s only one word to describe Casey Bishop’s rendition of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”…INCREDIBLE! It’s hard to believe that at only 16, this Florida native is packed with star quality! She’s in control of her voice, gets a standing ovation from the entire audience and the judges agree it’s her best performance yet!

Incredible! Madison Watkins Delivers Emotional Performance Of “Gravity”

Luke Bryan said it best when he complimented Madison Watkins on her “perfect presentation” of “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles. From the moment she sang her first note, to her emotional finish, she had viewers locked in!

You Will LOVE Beane’s Energetic Performance Of “Searching for A Feeling”

Beane is not afraid to leave his heart on the stage, so it’s not a shock that America wants to see him in the Top 16! His cover of Thirdstory’s “Searching for A Feeling,” will give you all the feels.

WOW! Hunter Metts Performs Breathtaking Bon Iver “Skinny Love” Cover

Hunter Metts’ versatility as an artist is a joy to watch! He rocks every song he signs, adding his own fun twist and personality! The judges praise his voice for being instantly identifiable and of course, enjoyable! Check out his cover to Iver’s “Skinny Love.”

Classic AND Cool! Ava August Serves Both Performing Anne Marie’s “2002”

It’s 2021, but Ava August is taking us on a trip back to “2002.” In a nostalgic cover of this hit song by Anne-Marie, Ava shows off her upbeat side and earns a spot in the Top 16!

Chayce Beckham Checks ALL the Boxes with Incredible Bob Marley Cover

Being the last contestant to earn a spot in the Top 16 can be nerve-wracking, but Chayce Beckham was as cool as a cucumber! He immediately hit the stage and sang an incredible rendition of “Waiting in Vain” by Bob Marley & The Wailers!

So, there you have it…the Top 16 have been revealed! Did Katy, Luke and Lionel make the right choice? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and stay tuned for the Top 12 reveal on Monday, April 12 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!